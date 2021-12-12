4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,900

HAVE YOU BEEN WAITING FOR THAT PERFECT FARMETTE TO COME ON? IN A GREAT AREA ON 5 ACRES OR MORE? LOOK NO FURTHER! Zoned Ag This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has plenty of room to raise your family and have a blast doing it! Kitchen with Island, Hardwood Floors, All SS Appliances 3 Years New! Huge Dining Room with Crown Molding! Pocket Door to Liv Rm with more Original Wood! Absolutely Gorgeous Woodwork has been very well preserved with plus All Ceilings are 9 Feet Plus!! Main Floor Bedroom with Nice Sized Closet and Full Bath! Side Mud/Laundry Room is the Perfect Location! Upstairs Features Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Brand New Carpet in 2020, Fresh Paint, and Big Bay Window to Enjoy the Gorgeous Views! Full Bath has Jetted Tub, plus Bedrooms 3 & 4 are Spacious with Big Closets!! Basement not Finished but Clean and Neat with Walk-Out Cellar Door. Perennials Surround the Home, and the Trees are Abundant with Apple, Pear, Black Walnut, and More! Vegetable Garden with Asparagus! Raspberries & Black Berries! Several Out Buildings and a Pasture with 8 Paddocks. Barn #1 is Wooden Framed with 3 Stalls (Goats were here) plus Fenced Area for them. Stairs to Upper Floor where Kid would Play! Barn #2 has Chicken Coop, and Milk House for Pigs, Goats, you name it!! Two Heated Workspaces too! Barn #3 = Garage with Electric. Roof in 2017, Gutters 2016, Elec Box 2017! Boiler Heat with Central Air (C/A 2017). All New Vinyl Windows in 2016! Septic 8 Years New! Culligan System $80/mo plus New Well Tank in 2012. Whole House Filtration System. 1959 Ford Powermaster Tractor with Brush Hog Attachment Stays! Wheatland Schools!! Grape Vine for Wine! Come and Live in Peace and Quiet! Enjoy the Earth and All it has to Offer!