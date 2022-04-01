4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $539,900

Over 4000 sq.ft home for the busy family looking for entertainment in your own backyard. Entire family can enjoy the new above ground pool, basketball court, firepit area, with plenty of other room behind to play. Home backs up to 15 acres of subdivision owned property which allows plenty of privacy. Beautiful open kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters installed in 2021. Kitchen area walks out to huge 2 story deck (27x15) that over looks backyard and pool area. Large master bedroom with tray ceilings that lead to 2 nice size closets and private master bath. 2 of the other 3 bedrooms have their own attached bathrooms with the 3rd right outside the door. Finished walkout basement for more indoor entertaining. Nice size wet bar with full size refrigerator and granite countertops over looking the family room and game room combination. Basement also offers a 3-season room that is currently being used as a workout room and additional recreational room. Many recent upgrades includes a furnace, washer/dryer,roof, iron filter and pressure tank... all in the last couple years. Newer shed built in 2021 double doors and electric. 24ft pool was installed in 2020 with the new maintenance free composite decking. Entire house trim and deck was repainted last year. Home is already for a new owner, just move right in and enjoy.