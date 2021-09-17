Awesome hard sand bottom frontage and fabulous views of highly sought after Silver Lake. Enjoy summers in this very special home located on the shores of this beautiful lake. Plenty of space and sleeping rooms for the hwole family. This property features a rare and highly desireable boat house on the waters edge. Enjoy relaxing and entertaining on the sun deck atop the boat house. The home is warm and inviting with the wood burning fireplace, recently updated kitchen and baths. The enclosed porch and dining area are located at the back of the home with water views. Storage space is not an issue with the newly built 2.5 car garage with walk up attic. Hurry, this is a hard to find property and a great price.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem Lakes - $729,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
SILVER LAKE — A 6-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the nei…
A dormant big box retail building once known for blue light specials is set to transition into an indoor self-storage facility, based on recen…
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
Two Kenosha Police officers on patrol early Saturday who stopped to check on a broken door in a business uncovered a burglary and arson underway.
A 6-year-old Riverview Elementary School student remained in critical condition Monday as the week began after suffering a traumatic brain inj…
Pleasant Prairie man found guilty of hate crime for threatening woman, using racial slurs in 2020 incident
A judge Tuesday afternoon found a 79-year-old Pleasant Prairie man guilty of a hate crime, finding that the accused used racial slurs toward a…
WATCH NOW - UPDATE: Kenosha police investigating death of man after semitrailer apparently rolled over him
- Updated
Kenosha police are now investigating the death of a 62-year-old man after a semitrailer apparently rolled over him near the 4700 block of 52nd…
KENOSHA — Details of the Uptown neighborhood’s next chapter is coming into sharper focus as developers gave their latest pitch on a new mixed-…
- Updated
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.