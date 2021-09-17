4 Bedroom Home in Salem Lakes - $729,900

Awesome hard sand bottom frontage and fabulous views of highly sought after Silver Lake. Enjoy summers in this very special home located on the shores of this beautiful lake. Plenty of space and sleeping rooms for the hwole family. This property features a rare and highly desireable boat house on the waters edge. Enjoy relaxing and entertaining on the sun deck atop the boat house. The home is warm and inviting with the wood burning fireplace, recently updated kitchen and baths. The enclosed porch and dining area are located at the back of the home with water views. Storage space is not an issue with the newly built 2.5 car garage with walk up attic. Hurry, this is a hard to find property and a great price.