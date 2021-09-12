4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $264,900

Well maintained spacious home with hardwood floors throughout. Located in Sturtevant it's near parks, public transportation, shopping and easy access to I-94. This home offers 4 large bedrooms. Huge family room with a convenient pass thru to the kitchen and a big fireplace that can use wood or gas - perfect for those cold winter nights. Formal living and dining rooms with plenty of space for entertaining. Additional dining off the bright cheery galley kitchen. Beautifully updated tiled bathrooms. Fenced in yard for pets or children. Two and a half car attached garage. Move in ready! All measurements are approximate - buyer should verify.