2017 4 BED 2.5 BATH CONTEMPORARY HOME IN CHICORY CREEK!! Owners have already made several high end upgrades to this newer home to include: Updated bath vanity, White panel fence, expanded driveway/sidewalk to backyard/porch, Pergola on porch, high end appliances, security system.Open concept design with kitchen with granite counters, lots of counter space, cabinets, pantry, island open to large dinette area and great rm with beautiful gas fireplace with large hearth. Den/office/playrm in front of home off foyer with French doors. Upstairs has 2 full bath and 4 spacious bedrooms and closets, Owners bedrm with en suite, 2 walk in closets. Entering from garage, convenient mudrm with bench/hooks and accessible laundry off kitchen. Everything completed inside&outside! Make Your Appt Today!
4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $430,000
