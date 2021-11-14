This historic 1856 cream brick carriage house in the Italianate style was built by the Royal Beach family, grandparents of Chester H. Beach, one of the founders of Hamilton-Beach Co. The 2300 sq. ft., 4-bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main floor master with en suite bath, laundry, and window seat overlooking stunning grounds. Classic arched windows, custom cabinets in kitchen and pantry, La"shaped living room with open staircase to second floor 12' x 7' landing, family room with built-ins. Large upstairs bedrooms with original wood floors and ample closet space. Gorgeous two story 38' x 25' stone barn with home office and endless potential. 2.5 car garage and 24' x 40' pole shed on 3-acre lot. Historic country charm in Yorkville with the convenience of being near Milwaukee and Chicago.
4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $640,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are keeping a close eye on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, with Gov. Tony Evers calling up the Wisconsin National Guard and local law enforcement saying they are continuing to monitor.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team has tried again, unsuccessfully, to get a charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor dropped.
A year after losing everything for racial slur, Kyle Larson on top of NASCAR — with support of school for minorities
Kyle Larson used a slur while racing online in April 2020 and lost his NASCAR ride, his sponsor, his multimillion-dollar contract. He also worried he lost the relationships he had forged with the Urban Youth Racing School.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.
Kenosha Police on Monday afternoon identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the 600 block of 57th Street.
A 35-year-old Wheatland woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly threatened to kill a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge.
A man who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse described raising his handgun toward the Antioch, Ill., teenager after watching him shoot an…
"I didn't intend to kill them, I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said.
Attorney analyzes Rittenhouse's legal claim to self-defense, and importance of Grosskreutz's testimony
Answering the question "Can someone claim self-defense while committing another crime?" is sometimes yes, sometimes no.
A 27-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck a Kenosha Police officer in the face at the scene of a fatal shootin…