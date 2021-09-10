A must-see hidden gem. Located in the premier Deer Haven North Subdivision. This custom-built contemporary offers beautifully landscaped lot and plenty of old growth trees on 1.13 acre. Convenient location minutes from Milwaukee or Chicago's O'Hare, for a easy commute. This home has everything needed to entertain for the holidays with large, picturesque windows throughout, two-sided fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, custom cabinets and built ins, plus 2 level stamped concrete patio. main floor master suite with walk in shower and whirlpool tub and relaxing gas fireplace. 3 large bedrooms on the second level; one Bedroom features an en suite bathroom. Lower level is partially finished with large area for home gym or workshop. Extra storage in the 24' x 16' outbuilding with loft.
4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $649,900
