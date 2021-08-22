4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $699,000

This historic 1856 cream brick carriage house in the Italianate style was built by the Royal Beach family, grandparents of Chester H. Beach, one of the founders of Hamilton-Beach Co. The 2300 sq. ft., 4-bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main floor master with en suite bath, laundry, and window seat overlooking stunning grounds. Classic arched windows, custom cabinets in kitchen and pantry, La"shaped living room with open staircase to second floor 12' x 7' landing, family room with built-ins. Large upstairs bedrooms with original wood floors and ample closet space. Gorgeous two story 38' x 25' stone barn with home office and endless potential. 2.5 car garage and 24' x 40' pole shed on 3-acre lot. Historic country charm in Yorkville with the convenience of being near Milwaukee and Chicago.