4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $724,900

This historic 1856 cream brick carriage house in the Italianate style was built by the Royal Beach family, grandparents of Chester H. Beach, one of the founders of Hamilton-Beach Co. The 2300 sq. ft., 4-bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main floor master with en suite bath, laundry, and window seat overlooking stunning grounds. Classic arched windows, custom cabinets in kitchen and pantry, L-shaped living room with open staircase to second floor 12' x 7' landing, family room with built-ins. Large upstairs bedrooms with original wood floors and ample closet space. Gorgeous two story 38' x 25' stone barn with home office and endless potential. 2.5 car garage and 24' x 40' pole shed on 3-acre lot. Historic country charm in Yorkville with the convenience of being near Milwaukee and Chicago. View More