This historic 1856 cream brick carriage house in the Italianate style was built by the Royal Beach family, grandparents of Chester H. Beach, one of the founders of Hamilton-Beach Co. The 2300 sq. ft., 4-bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main floor master with en suite bath, laundry, and window seat overlooking stunning grounds. Classic arched windows, custom cabinets in kitchen and pantry, L-shaped living room with open staircase to second floor 12' x 7' landing, family room with built-ins. Large upstairs bedrooms with original wood floors and ample closet space. Gorgeous two story 38' x 25' stone barn with home office and endless potential. 2.5 car garage and 24' x 40' pole shed on 3-acre lot. Historic country charm in Yorkville with the convenience of being near Milwaukee and Chicago. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the time being, the City of Kenosha is the owner of a sports bar that has been a problem spot over the past three years.
An investigation into a traffic accident early Sunday morning led to the fourth drunken driving charge for a 52-year-old Kenosha man.
A 23-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man traveling at a high rate of speed south on Green Bay Road early Tuesday morning faces at least two traffic c…
A former Kenosha County Board supervisor and board chairman appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon after his arrest on …
A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly left his severely disabled son alone in a van for seven hours while he played cards wi…
A series of text messages allegedly threatening to kill a family member led to four criminal charges filed this week against a 29 year old Tre…
The 66-year-old Indiana man has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives, along with the county fire task force, are investigating a fire that left one perso…
- Updated
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
Mahone Fund announces 2021 scholarship recipients; Kenosha area college presidents to be part of community gala Tuesday
The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund Board of Directors has announced its 2021 CEO Youth Scholarship recipients.