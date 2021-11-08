4 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $249,900

4 Bed/2 Bath Bi-Level Ranch In Much Sought After Camp Lake Oaks Subdivision~Main Level Offers Open Concept With Cathedral Ceilings~Kitchen With SS Appliances And Patio Doors Leading To Deck Overlooking The Backyard~Two Good Size Bedrooms And A Full Bath Complete The Main Level~The Lower Level With Full Size Windows Has A Family Room, Two Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath, Laundry Room And Plenty Of Storage~Two Car Attached Garage~New Roof And Garage Door In 2018~New AC/Furnace In 2019~East Side Property Line Is Adjacent To Wetlands Giving This Home Additional Privacy.