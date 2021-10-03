4 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $375,000

EXPANSIVE 4 BEDS / 3 BATHS RAISED RANCH IN TREVOR CREEK ESTATES! This House has it all w/ Oversized Vaulted Living Room w/ Paraju Hardwood Floors and Hookup for Surround Sound, Eat-In Kitchen w/ Black Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Tile Backsplash, Hickory Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Pantry, Master Bedroom w/ Private Master Bathroom, 2 Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms on the Main Floor, Huge Family Room / Rec Room on the Lower Level, 4th Bedroom on the Lower Level, Large Bathroom on Lower Level with Whirlpool Tub, 2 Car Garage, Lots of Storage and Big Laundry Room, Spacious Deck w/ Composite Wood Decking, Shed, Professional Landscaped Yard and much more!