4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $248,500

1st time on the market - original owners! Sitting on 1.18 acres in the town known for country living is a home ready for the next generation. With a good footprint and layout there is plenty of potential to turn this into an amazing home. The extra deep lot is lined with mature trees and privacy. The barn in the back once had horses and is in need of some TLC but electric is there and a water line that could be repaired. The two basement entrances, one off the mudroom or living room make it a great space to easily access and utilize. The driveway is wide, long and flat making parking a breeze, there is even side parking for your RV and Boat. While the home is being sold as-is it is nearly move in ready. For those looking to rehab consider taking out the common wall between the living room and kitchen for a game changing transformation! Please verify square footage of the home as it may offer more space than recorded. This truly is a hidden gem in an amazingly quiet and well maintained neighborhood with loads of potential. Listing agent is related to the sellers - Wendricks Family.