4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $285,000

Enjoy the best of both Worlds! This Spacious much sought after 4 BRS, 2 1/2 Bath Ranch is located on a wooded almost Acre lot in the village of Wadsworth, known for it's Quaint Country Atmosphere and Community! Conveniently located near Lake Michigan Beaches, Marinas, 6 Flags Great America Amusement Park, Main Hwys, IL/WI Border, and train for the commuter. Just minutes to Schools, Shopping, and Restaurants. Huge Living Rm boasts a Vaulted Ceiling with decorative Wood Beams, Hardwood Floors, and a Gas Stove that turns on with a switch and adjustable blowers to keep you nice and cozy on a chilly winter evening. Sunshine flows through the Large windows as you enjoy birdwatching and nature from your couch! Kit has an abundance of Oak Cabinets, and Countertops w/convenient Butler Pantry. Lg FR features a full masonry Wood Burning FP with Sliders to Front and Rear of home with views of the surrounding Wooded Splendor! Good sized 4th BR above Garage w/full bath and tons of Storage, is a perfect private haven for guests, teenagers, In-laws or Out-Laws! Partially Finished Basement with Rec Rm, Exersize RM, and Den/office for additional living area. With a Separate Exterior Door, this could be an ideal In-law Arrangement! Large Utility Rm has plenty of room for another Bath, Kitchenette, or a workshop! 1st floor Laundry and mud room is a bonus! New Boiler installed this week! Oversized attached Garage. House sits back from the Road with plenty of parking space and a convenient turn around. Gurnee/Warren School Districts 56 and 121 are highly rated. An Asture Buyer can appreciate the Quality Construction and with a little Updating and Decorating Ideas, this could be an amazing HOME! So many possibilities! Come see today!