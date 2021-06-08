4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $295,000

WELCOME HOME! Your search ends here with this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Very close to Midlane Country Club/Golf Course. This home has very spacious rooms. This home features many rooms with vaulted ceilings. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the family room that is open to the kitchen. Enjoy peace and tranquility in this home's sun room that features hot tub! Large master bedroom features vaulted ceilings. 1st floor bedroom/office and 1st floor full bathroom! Full basement just waiting for your finishing touches but features work shop. Large deck great for entertaining and summer BBQ! Over a 1/2 of land - yard is fenced in. Close to schools and shopping. Schedule a showing today! View More