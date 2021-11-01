 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $314,900

4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $314,900

4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $314,900

Beautiful updated 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, partially finished basement, 2 Car Garage, 1 acre lot with mature trees and inground swimming pool. Home is perfect for new family looking to settle down in a family friendly neighborhood. New windows, floors, carpet, lights and fixtures, remodeled baths. New kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet, granite counter tops, freshly painted, SS appliances. Fireplace with new granite title, new water heater. New fence for the pool, siding, trim, doors. Nothing to do but move in. Gurnee Schools. Great Location, Dead end street.

