4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $328,000

Cabin style four bedroom, two bath home offers stylish finishes and beautiful open floor plan! Gather in the spacious family room appointed with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, built-in shelving, and exterior access. Cook your favorite meal in the gourmet kitchen graced with exposed brick from a 1700s building in Chicago, stainless steel appliances, including a Fivestar Dual fuel gas range, open shelving, and island with breakfast bar. Living and dining rooms are ideal for entertaining guests! Retreat away to your main level master suite presenting a spa-like ensuite with soaking tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and a shared bath complete the home. Huge open yard perfect for relaxing outdoors!