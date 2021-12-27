Cabin style four bedroom, two bath home offers stylish finishes and beautiful open floor plan! Gather in the spacious family room appointed with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, built-in shelving, and exterior access. Cook your favorite meal in the gourmet kitchen graced with exposed brick from a 1700s building in Chicago, stainless steel appliances, including a Fivestar Dual fuel gas range, open shelving, and island with breakfast bar. Living and dining rooms are ideal for entertaining guests! Retreat away to your main level master suite presenting a spa-like ensuite with soaking tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and a shared bath complete the home. Huge open yard perfect for relaxing outdoors!
4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $328,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what police are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that…
Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately, but she was having problems after that, according to a news release.
Three Kenosha men face felony drug charges in a case that started with a traffic stop and led to an alleged drug trafficking house in the city.
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
A criminal complaint issued Wednesday morning by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provides disturbing details about the death of …
A $5,000 bench warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of a 35-year-old Kenosha man charged in October in an undercover prostitution operation.
TWIN LAKES — If walls could talk, those of the historic Twin Lakes restaurant remembered by many as The Village Inn could share stories dating…
Kenosha Police confirmed Tuesday morning that an adult body found dead on the property of Nash Elementary School appears to have died as the r…
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin finally re-opened Thursday night after dozens of vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the morning.