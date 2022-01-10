Step into this elegant 2-story home with full finished basement in pristine condition located on Midlane Golf Community. Only 3 years old; still has that new construction feel! First floor has two bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a luxurious en suite. The kitchen of your dreams featuring a 9 foot island with enough space for 6 bar stools! Double oven, Espresso colored Life Art Cabinetry, custom Stonemark granite counter tops. Morning Room showcasing an abundance of light. Talk about space-4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms PLUS additional bonus room, full bathroom and walk-in closet in basement! HUGE 2nd level loft, 3 car garage! 7 data ports throughout this home is perfect for remote workers. Plenty of storage throughout home and basement, 5 zone sprinkler system,22X29 brick patio, this one has it all!
4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $460,000
WATCH NOW: A lifetime of memories up in smoke after fire at Model Market; Reports of unaccounted tenant probed
An investigation by the Kenosha Fire Department into the Model Market fire Wednesday evening is ongoing, with the building’s owner worried abo…
A manager at a Kenosha fast-food restaurant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond after she was charged last mo…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Major fire ravages Model Market on 54th Street; at least five displaced Wednesday night
Firefighters continued to battle a blaze late Wednesday night that ravaged a long-standing community grocery store just west of Columbus Park.
UPDATE: Four KUSD schools go virtual after reaching 3% COVID-19 positivity rate; Indian Trail play postponed
A handful of Kenosha Unified School District schools have enacted temporary virtual learning because the schools met the 3% threshold of posit…
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday identified the inmate who died early Saturday morning as Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, of Kenosha.
The family of a beloved local caterer is seeking his whereabouts more than a day after a fire destroyed an iconic 102-year-old Kenosha neighbo…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Kwik Trip gas station at the northwest corner of Highway 50 (75th Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue) will be razed and…
Condition of Silver Lake 7-year-old who suffered brain injury improves, could be returning to school
Family of 7-year-old Alex Hook, who suffered a brain injury last year after a projectile from a lawnmower struck his head, have tentative plan…
UPDATE: A total of 13 KUSD schools switching to virtual learning protocols due to COVID-19 resurgence; more approaching threshold
Kenosha Unified now has 13 schools that will move to or already have temporarily converted to virtual learning after reporting COVID-19 cases …
Dominick Black, the Kenosha man who bought the AR-15 on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse that Rittenhouse used to shoot three people in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, is expected to take a plea deal.