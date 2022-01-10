4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $460,000

Step into this elegant 2-story home with full finished basement in pristine condition located on Midlane Golf Community. Only 3 years old; still has that new construction feel! First floor has two bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a luxurious en suite. The kitchen of your dreams featuring a 9 foot island with enough space for 6 bar stools! Double oven, Espresso colored Life Art Cabinetry, custom Stonemark granite counter tops. Morning Room showcasing an abundance of light. Talk about space-4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms PLUS additional bonus room, full bathroom and walk-in closet in basement! HUGE 2nd level loft, 3 car garage! 7 data ports throughout this home is perfect for remote workers. Plenty of storage throughout home and basement, 5 zone sprinkler system,22X29 brick patio, this one has it all!