4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $475,000

Inspiring modern masterpiece in Wadsworth. One of the most unique properties in the area, 5 bedroom, 2.1 bath, with stunning patio entertainment area, and a pool just in time for summer. Home opens to warm hardwoods upon entry and throughout, custom designed modern staircase (2020), modern music/study/living room with huge picture windows, lots of natural light, and vaulted ceilings with a sky light create am optimal work/creativity space. Main living space features a large family entertainment room, fire place, wet bar, sliding glass doors to the outdoor space. Custom modern eat in cooks kitchen, statement light fixture, large breakfast island, granite counters, apron sink, lux stainless appliances, stone wrap accent wall, 1st floor laundry, and a bedroom that can work as an office/study space with attached half bath. 2nd floor features an amazing primary suite with additional bedroom transformed into a walk in closet dressing room worthy of the best wardrobe or convert back to a bedroom. Rehabbed ensuite (2021) features tile surround walk in shower, dual sinks, 2 additional bedrooms, lots of closet space, and a rehabbed hall bath (2020). All this and a resort worth outdoor space, large in-ground pool, and an amazing patio with gas fire accent feature (2019). Furnace 2020, Roof 2020, Windows 2006, Whole House Fan, Maple Wood Flooring 2007/2017. Close to dining, shopping, and an easy commute.