4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $500,000

PRICE REDUCED $95,000!!! Move fast! Luxurious home on acre renovated and upgraded throughout in the sought-after MILLBURN School District! Two-story foyer with granite floor and striking Century chandelier is open to the formal dining room and living room. Architectural molding in numerous rooms in the home. Designer wallpaper installed professionally. The living room, with tray ceiling, has direct access to the family room, giving a wonderful flow for entertaining. The home has a large white kitchen with quartz and soapstone tops, hardwood floors and top-quality Viking stainless steel appliances. Center breakfast bar island and bayed eating area overlooking for beautiful gardens. New fluted molding with corner blocks. The inviting family room has a masonry fireplace with raised hearth, custom window treatments, and has half-walls with fluted pillars defining the room from both the kitchen and the living room. First floor laundry room with front loading stainless washer and dryer. There are plenty of white storage cabinets and a soapstone countertop. A door gives you direct access to the backyard and the brick paver free-form patio. The beautiful grounds include the patio, small water feature, limestone walkways, firepit gathering area. Then, a walkdown to the lower level brick paver patio! All Professionally Landscaped to perfection. There is a first floor office with glass door opening to the back patio offers natural light and a lovely view. The beautiful master suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closets, and spectacular bath. It has a skylight for natural light, his/her sinks, custom cabinets with fluted columns and linen cabinets. The two-person stone steam shower is a dream with multi-heads, seat. Baker sconces in the master bedroom and the hallway. All the bedrooms have hardwood floors. The walkout basement adds a huge rec room with flat-screen TV, walls of custom cabinets/bookcases with soapstone top, crown molding and fluted molding, stone fireplace and quality carpeting. It even has a Murphy Bed and cedar closet! The ceiling is a handsome tin ceiling. The full bath has both a tub and shower and heated floor. This level adds another 1,140 sq ft of quality living space. This home has been remodeled and updated with no expense spared. There is plenty of storage with walls of cabinets for easy access. The 3 car garage has ceiling fans and tons of storage cabinets. Two brick paver patios totaling 1186 sq ft of outdoor living space. This is a beautiful neighborhood with custom luxury homes on 1+ acres. Close to major highways. Newer furnace and a/c. Client must be pre-qualified prior to showings.