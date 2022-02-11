4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $529,900

BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home with over 2 acres of land and first level master suite!!! Tucked away in a secluded area with surrounding trees is perfect for privacy!! Located in the heart of Wadsworth with close proximity to multiple forest preserves, and I-94. Walk into this lovely home and be captivated by high ceiling, and beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout the main level. Bright and open living room with large arched entryway, vaulted ceiling, marble fireplace, and combined dining room perfect for every gathering. Make memories in your cozy family room highlighting vaulted ceiling, exposed beam, skylight, STUNNING floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, and outdoor access to backyard. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar seating, cooktop, stainless steel appliances, wall oven, brick backsplash, an abundance of cabinetry, and eating area table space. Retreat away cozily to your master bedroom with double door entry, crown molding, outdoor access to yard, and ensuite with French doors, marble flooring, vaulted ceiling, skylight, two separate sink vanities, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Laundry room and half bath complete the main level. Escape upstairs to your spacious loft with two additional charming bedrooms, and a shared bathroom. Lower level living area presents egress windows, large recreation room with stone floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace with antique wood burning stove, custom wet bar, pool table, office with built in shelving, extra bedroom and full bathroom complete the lower level. Outdoor oasis presents spacious deck, surrounding fence, pond, and serene views to lovely backyard. This home is full of potential and charm!! Come buy your next home before it's too late!!