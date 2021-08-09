4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $595,000

Luxurious home on acre upgraded throughout. Two-story foyer with granite floor and striking chandelier is open to the formal dining room and living room. Architectural molding in numerous rooms in the home. The living room, with tray ceiling, has direct access to the family room, giving a wonderful flow for entertaining. The home has a large white kitchen with quartz and soapstone tops, hardwood floors and top-quality stainless steel appliances. Center breakfast bar island and bayed eating area overlooking for gardens. New fluted molding. The inviting family room has a masonry fireplace with raised hearth, custom window treatments, and has half-walls with fluted pillars defining the room from both the kitchen and the living room. First floor laundry room with front loading stainless washer and dryer. There are plenty of white storage cabinets and a soapstone countertop. A door gives you direct access to the backyard and the brick paver free-form patio. The beautiful grounds include the patio, small water feature, limestone walkways, firepit gathering area. Then, a walkdown to the lower level brick paver patio! There is a first floor office with glass door opening to the back patio offers natural light and a lovely view. The beautiful master suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closets, and spectacular bath. It has a skylight for natural light, his/her sinks, custom cabinets with fluted columns and linen cabinets. The two-person stone shower is a dream with multi-heads, seat. All the bedrooms have hardwood floors. The walkout basement adds a huge rec room with flat-screen TV, walls of cabinets/bookcases with soapstone top, crown molding and fluted molding, stone fireplace and quality carpeting. It even has a Murphy Bed and cedar closet! The ceiling is a handsome tin ceiling. The full bath has both a tub and shower and heated floor. This level adds another 1,140 sq ft of quality living space. This home has been remodeled and updated with no expense spared. There is plenty of storage with walls of cabinets for easy access. The 3 car garage has ceiling fans and tons of storage cabinets. Two brick paver patios totaling 1186 sq ft of outdoor living space. This is a beautiful neighborhood with custom luxury homes on 1+ acres. Close to major highways. Client must be pre-qualified prior to showings.
4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” one bystander said. “But the fact that it’s ... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”
Calling it the “gravest crime,” a Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner on Monday afternoon imposed a $1 million cash bond for the suspect…
The sentencing of a 24-year-old Kenosha man, convicted of an armed robbery Feb. 1, took several turns Wednesday afternoon.
Thick smoke and flames coming from the southeast portion of a local salvage yard led Kenosha firefighters to Jantz Automotive Sales Inc. lot a…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 32-year-old man, convicted of three counts of possession of child pornography in 2020, will be moved to a residence in th…
A report of a vehicle traveling at 20 mph on the interstate and driving erratically led to a five-mile pursuit Tuesday and a felony charge aga…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An event filled organizers say will feature “bodacious bands, killer food trucks and beer, along with a gnarly 1980s-themed…
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 story in Forest Park.This home was just finished being built.Open concept home with White Shaker Cabinets with slow shut …
The younger brother of the 19-year-old Kenosha man charged in the shooting death of Hector A. Rodriguez-Rojas last week now faces a felony cha…
- Updated
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.