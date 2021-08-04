4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $635,000

Conveniently located only minutes from Gurnee shopping, dining and entertainment. Home sits atop a hill on a 1.77-acre lot which is professionally landscaped, has an in-ground pool complete with diving board and is fully fenced! Custom built with over 4K square feet with attention to detail. Dramatic 2 story foyer and modern open floor plan ideal for entertaining. The family room features a floor-to-ceiling brick wood-burning fireplace and updated lighting. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, center island, high-end stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, hardwood flooring, and sliders to 2 story deck that overlooks the lush back yard. . Primary bedroom suite with luxury bath including dual walk-in closets, dual vanities, soaker tub, and separate shower. Full finished basement, dual-zone heating and cooling, and so much more. Close to route 41 and tollways. Excellent schools, 10 minutes from Gurnee Mills, and shops. Don't miss out!