4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $680,000

Magnificent Georgian, luxuriously appointed throughout with architectural molding, hardwoods, marble, granite, etc adding to it's 'Rich and stately' appearance. Prepare to be impressed upon entering the foyer, viewing the two-story marble foyer with a stunning custom staircase. Double french doors lead to the cherry study with built-in bookshelves, cherry paneled walls and coffered ceiling. Capping off this stunning study is the custom fireplace and wood blinds. The living room has a custom fireplace, beamed ceiling and windows overlooking the estate. Columns define the family room space which is serviced by a wet bar for ease in entertaining. Floor to ceiling fireplace, wall of windows, and door to the screened porch. The spacious gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar island and eating area with tray octagon ceiling and french door to spacious deck. This is the perfect place to enjoy nature. Enjoy the views from the deck, patio, screened porch and balcony. Quiet, private locationl Beautiful architectural molding. Formal dining room with crystal chandelier and soft lighting in the crown molding. Double doors open top the luxurious master bedroom suite. Custom fireplace, tray ceiling, hardwood floor. French doors lead to your private balcony. Double french doors open to the 4th bedroom which is currently being used as a sitting room with built-ins and fireplace. It was originally utilized as a nursery. Currently no clothes closet, just built-in cabinets. The spacious master bathroom has an arched ceiling, steam shower, whirlpool tub, marble countertops. The walkout finished basement adds another whole floor of living space. Doors open to a patio. The basement has an open floor plan. The rec room has a sitting area with fireplace and built-ins, pool table area open to a full second kitchen. There is an large office or craft room with lovely windows for natural light. Plus, a large room with closets, currently an exercise room. A full bath and locker room area for the exercise room.