4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $700,000

Magnificent Georgian, luxuriously appointed throughout with architectural molding, hardwoods, marble, granite, etc adding to it's 'Rich and stately' appearance. Prepare to be impressed upon entering the foyer, viewing the two-story marble foyer with a stunning custom staircase. Double french doors lead to the cherry study with built-in bookshelves, cherry paneled walls and coffered ceiling. Capping off this stunning study is the custom fireplace and wood blinds. The living room has a custom fireplace, beamed ceiling and windows overlooking the estate. Columns define the family room space which is serviced by a wet bar for ease in entertaining. Floor to ceiling fireplace, wall of windows, and door to the screened porch. The spacious gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar island and eating area with tray octagon ceiling and french door to spacious deck. This is the perfect place to enjoy nature. Enjoy the views from the deck, patio, screened porch and balcony. Quiet, private locationl Beautiful architectural molding. Formal dining room with crystal chandelier and soft lighting in the crown molding. Double doors open top the luxurious master bedroom suite. Custom fireplace, tray ceiling, hardwood floor. French doors lead to your private balcony. Double french doors open to the 4th bedroom which is currently being used as a sitting room with built-ins and fireplace. It was originally utilized as a nursery. Currently no clothes closet, just built-in cabinets. The spacious master bathroom has an arched ceiling, steam shower, whirlpool tub, marble countertops. The walkout finished basement adds another whole floor of living space. Doors open to a patio. The basement has an open floor plan. The rec room has a sitting area with fireplace and built-ins, pool table area open to a full second kitchen. There is an large office or craft room with lovely windows for natural light. Plus, a large room with closets, currently an exercise room. A full bath and locker room area for the exercise room.
4 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Man in custody for Thursday homicide; shooting victim collapsed inside grocery store
A 19-year-old Kenosha man was in custody Friday for a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.
Calling it the “gravest crime,” a Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner on Monday afternoon imposed a $1 million cash bond for the suspect…
Kenosha Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a series of fires that were allegedly intentionally set at a home, Tenuta’s Del…
A 45-year-old Kenosha man is in custody on drug and gun charges after Kenosha Police served a warrant on his home on the 3500 block of 36th Av…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Gunfire that led to three-hour standoff with Kenosha authorities ends without injury as suspect arrested
- Updated
An incident involving gunfire in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue ended in the eventual arrest of a suspect after a three-hour standoff with Keno…
A little more than 24 hours after violence took the life of a Kenosha man, gunfire marred a memorial gathering for the victim outside homes in…
Criminal case against man who allegedly purchased gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in fatal shootings delayed until after Rittenhouse trial
The criminal case against the 19-year-old who allegedly made the straw purchase that provided Kyle Rittenhouse his gun has been put on hold un…
Rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died, according to a social media post by the child's mother over the weekend.
- Updated
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.
Four women arrested following altercation, including one who allegedly punched Kenosha police officer
Kenosha police arrested four women early Monday night following a fight that allegedly led to one woman punching an officer and a car striking…