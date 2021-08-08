4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $119,900

 Skip to main content
Hurry and see this lovely 4 bedroom brick house boasting 2,060 square feet. This one will not last and has great bones. The living room offers a beautiful fireplace with built in's and beautiful hardwood floors. Large basement with 3rd bathroom and room to make the space your own. 2 car detached garage. This home is move in ready just waiting for your decorating ideas. This property may also be marketed via an auction event at hubzu . The Seller will review offers submitted through the auction site as well as through the listing agent.

