4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $120,000

Growing family looking for more space? Come see this 4- Bedroom Cape Cod style home near downtown Waukegan. ** NO FHA/VA LOANS. CASH or CONV LOAN ONLY. ** Home is sold in as-is condition. Located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Near parks and schools. Close to major roadways for your work commute.

