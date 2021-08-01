4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $134,900

Bright and sunny two-story home! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a great, open layout. The living room has a large picture window and is open to the dining room and eat-in kitchen. The bright white kitchen has a tile backsplash, a nice pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. All 4 bedrooms are nicely-sized and have great closets. The basement is a blank canvas ready for your ideas and has some built-in cabinets for a workspace or storage. There's a long driveway and a fenced-in yard! Great location, close to everything you need! Come see this great home before it's gone!