Looking for a Cozy Sanctuary. This is It. This adorable bungalow has three good sized bedrooms on the main level and one on the lower level. The Living and Dining room has an open-design with a Wood Beamed ceiling and a Very Large Window that overlooks the Ravine that sits behind the property. Built-in China Cabinet is rare and beautiful. The Kitchen has all Stainless Steel Appliances and also has a large window that overlooks the great outdoors. There are Ceiling Fans throughout! Double doors on the larger bedrooms. The basement has a Bar and a Large Family Room with an sliding door that steps out onto the patio which is great for entertaining. Yes! It is bigger than it looks and is unique in its own way. It is great for those who love nature.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $137,000
