4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $147,000

Great opportunity for investors or first-time buyers. This property has a lot of potential! The basement has a huge office and laundry area. Hot water tank 2018, electricity is upgraded to code. Also, we have newer windows and half a bathroom in the basement. The first floor has an enormous living room and dining room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The second floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a small recreation room. This is a brick home and they are the best! The roof was done in 2020. Parking a lot for 5 cars, fenced yard for the barbecue in the summertime! Low Taxes! Home Warranty will be provided! Come to see it before is gone!