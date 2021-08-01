 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $150,000

NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET - NEW FIXTURES! ZONED B2! This 4 bedroom (3 above and 1 below), 1 and 1/2 bathroom home is the perfect home for the right person! This home is a great single-family home or a great rental property. The property features a spacious living room, a separate dining room that leads to a spacious kitchen, - with a potential 4th bedroom to the left of the kitchen, and a first-floor bathroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with another bathroom all with spacious closets. Property is being sold AS-IS. Schedule your showing today- we are open to all offers!

