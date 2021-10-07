4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $159,900

This house has everything you are looking for and maybe more. Start with a nice lot and really long driveway with additional parking and alley access leading to a huge two car garage. Private backyard. Exterior stairway to second floor can be super convenient. Nice deck right off kitchen for summer BBQs. Step inside and you've got a very roomy living room (in easy to maintain tile). Lot of light coming from newer thermo windows. One bedroom is downstairs and three bedrooms are upstairs along with an upstairs family room. Full new bath downstairs and half bath upstairs. Full basement. Move in condition. This is a home you need to see now, because it won't last long.