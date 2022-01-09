4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $159,900

Be the first to know
An investigation by the Kenosha Fire Department into the Model Market fire Wednesday evening is ongoing, with the building’s owner worried abo…
The Kenosha Police Department is continuing to investigate an early Saturday shooting in the parking lot of a Kenosha tavern that left one man…
Firefighters continued to battle a blaze late Wednesday night that ravaged a long-standing community grocery store just west of Columbus Park.
A manager at a Kenosha fast-food restaurant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond after she was charged last mo…
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday identified the inmate who died early Saturday morning as Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, of Kenosha.
The family of a beloved local caterer is seeking his whereabouts more than a day after a fire destroyed an iconic 102-year-old Kenosha neighbo…
A handful of Kenosha Unified School District schools have enacted temporary virtual learning because the schools met the 3% threshold of posit…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Kwik Trip gas station at the northwest corner of Highway 50 (75th Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue) will be razed and…
A look at the best school district in each state.
"Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, 'Just leave, you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't, please don't,'" a prosecutor said.
