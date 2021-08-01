4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $159,900

If you are looking for size, location and condition, this may be just the ticket. Sharp home that is ready to move-in. Outside a huge yard and plenty of room to park on the large driveway. Step inside and imagine the fun on the enclosed front porch. Roomy living room with hardwood floors that flows nicely into separate dining room. Brand new kitchen with loads of storage and all the appliances new. Four very nice sized bedroom PLUS a large upstairs family room space, a nice office/homework room upstairs are a bonus. Two bedrooms on first floor and two on second floor. Full bathroom on each floor as well that are shiny new. Big clean basement. This home won't last long, so make it yours today.