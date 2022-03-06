Adorable & Affordable!!! Super Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home! Open Concept Floor Plan Allows for Great Entertaining. Kitchen with New Flooring, All Appliances Stay, and Loads of Cabinetry! Convenient Snack Bar provides Open Atmosphere to the Spacious Living Room/ Dining Room with New Carpeting!! Nice Updated Full Bath with New Flooring! Spacious Primary Bedroom with Slider to Backyard or Use it as a Second Living Space. All New Carpeting in All the Bedrooms too! Basement is Great for Storage and Nice Yard. Great Investment Property or A Great Starter Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $164,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha shoppers line up as early as 5 a.m. to try and get rare Squishmallow toy plush collectables
Dozens of shoppers, ranging from young kids to adults, lined up outside RK News Hallmark, 5914B 75th Street, first thing Saturday morning, som…
A 42-year-old Kenosha man, who currently has two other pending misdemeanor cases against him, now faces a felony count of possession of fentan…
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
UPDATE: Kenosha woman, 66, suffers serious injuries in head-on collision on Highway C in Salem Lakes
SALEM LAKES — A 66-year-old Kenosha woman was reported to be in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a two-car, head-on coll…
VOLO, Ill. — A 20-year-old Kenosha man remained in critical condition Saturday after crashing a vehicle early Friday that he allegedly carjack…
A nurse at a Somers clinic is accused of writing fraudulent prescriptions and faces three criminal charges.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 51-year-old Kenosha County man died as a result of injuries sustained in an industrial accident Thursday morning, police said.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A suspected drunken driver involved Tuesday night in a car crash nearly eluded authorities after abandoning her vehicle, fl…
A 50-year-old Kenosha man, who is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.