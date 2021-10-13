This is it, the ABSOLUTE best value you have been waiting for a while. Not only is it a big home, it is solid and in great, great condition. It is just waiting for nothing but for you to come and personalize it to your very own taste! This home offers all the living space that you need. You MUST see it to believe it. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own master bath. Living Room with a Dining Room combo, Family Room with a beautiful all brick fire place facade. This home really offers lots of space and it is just waiting for your ideas! A 2+ car spacious car garage and the basement still offers an additional room with enough space for another family room! Come see it, again, this really is a great value that I'm absolutely certain you will not want to miss! This property is owned by the US Dept of HUD. Case#137-334440. IE ( Insurable with repair escrow) Please visit Hudhomestore for insurability status, escrow amounts and bidding instructions. Insurability subject to buyer's appraisal. Seller makes no representation or warranties as to the property condition. HUD homes are SOLD AS IS. No survey, 100% Tax Pro rations, and Buyer pays all inspections. First list period Owner Occupied only. To SEE the PROPERTY CONDITION REPORT GO TO HUDHOMESTORE AND CLICK ON THE ADDENDUMS TAB FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. Equal Housing Opportunity. Seller may contribute up to 3% for the buyer's closing costs, upon buyers request.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $165,000
