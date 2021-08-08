Get ready to call this stunning house your new home. This beautiful two-story craftsman style home has all the stunningly beautiful, solid woodwork you would expect, but the unexpected is the completely modern kitchen and full bathrooms, truly the best of both worlds. The craftsmanship and love that has gone into this home is apparent in every detail. The tiled, modern kitchen has a walk-in butler's pantry with more storage than you can imagine, new countertops and stainless-steel sink with highly functional gooseneck faucet. The first floor also contains a full-size bathroom with a creatively tiled shower. Flowing, beautifully refinished, hardwood floors take you through the dining and living room up gorgeous stairs with a beautifully crafted banister to the second story where you find four carpeted bedrooms for added comfort and a completely modern second full-size bathroom. The third floor contains a huge, well-lit finished attic which even boasts natural light. Traditional meets contemporary with updated ceiling fixtures throughout the home and original, incredible glasswork. Keep your vehicles dry all winter long with the detached garage which contains a large amount of room for storage. Finally, the low maintenance landscape design, including partially fenced yard will allow you to relax and enjoy the peace and serenity of both your front and back enclosed porches. This home has everything, so it will not be on the market long. Book your showing today! Property is being sold AS IS. MLS #11179592
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,000
