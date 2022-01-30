Adorable & Affordable!!! Super Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home! Open Concept Floor Plan Allows for Great Entertaining. Kitchen with New Flooring, All Appliances Stay, and Loads of Cabinetry! Convenient Snack Bar provides Open Atmosphere to the Spacious Living Room/ Dining Room with New Carpeting!! Nice Updated Full Bath with New Flooring! Spacious Primary Bedroom with Slider to Backyard or Use it as a Second Living Space. All New Carpeting in All the Bedrooms too! Basement is Great for Storage and Nice Yard. Great Investment Property or A Great Starter Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,900
