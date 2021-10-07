4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $179,990

Come see your beautiful newly renovated home before it's gone! 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath rooms with a garage, 3 bedrooms on 1st floor and stunning 2nd floor master suite. The 2 full bathrooms are absolutely gorgeous! Home has a new furnace, new central air conditioning, new windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new rich walnut floors & new fixtures, too many upgrades to list! The living room also features a wood burning fireplace. The house has a large maintained backyard with new landscaping for entertaining & family barbeques. Excellent quiet neighborhood so you can walk to town, train and beach. Plenty of room for your whole family! ***Hurry, this home will not last!!!***