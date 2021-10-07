 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $179,990

4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $179,990

4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $179,990

Come see your beautiful newly renovated home before it's gone! 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath rooms with a garage, 3 bedrooms on 1st floor and stunning 2nd floor master suite. The 2 full bathrooms are absolutely gorgeous! Home has a new furnace, new central air conditioning, new windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new rich walnut floors & new fixtures, too many upgrades to list! The living room also features a wood burning fireplace. The house has a large maintained backyard with new landscaping for entertaining & family barbeques. Excellent quiet neighborhood so you can walk to town, train and beach. Plenty of room for your whole family! ***Hurry, this home will not last!!!***

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert