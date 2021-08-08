4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $184,990

Come see your beautiful newly renovated home before it's gone! 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a garage, 3 bedrooms on 1st floor and 1 master bedrooms suite on the second floor. 2 full bathrooms are absolutely stunning! Home has a new furnace, new central air conditioning, new windows, and new kitchen appliances, new rich walnut floors, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new cabinets throughout & new fixtures. The house has a large backyard for entertaining & family barbeques. Excellent location so you can walk to town, train, and beach. Plenty of room for your whole family!