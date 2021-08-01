 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $189,490

***MUST SEE*** Charming Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a Garage, New Central Air Condition/Heating System, New Windows, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, Newly Finished Wood Floors, All new Light Fixtures, Newly Landscaped Yard, Wood Burning Fireplace, Great Location, Too many items to list.***This beautiful home will not last***

