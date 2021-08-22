***Appraisal is in at over list price with no repairs! The previous buyer had a very bad experience with their lender who waited until day before closing to tell them that they were not going to approve their loan, BUUUUT their loss is your gain!!! Title, survey and everything done in order to be able to close FAST!! SELLER EVEN OFFERED A 3% CLOSING COST CREDIT TO PREVIOUS BUYER! Call today for your own personal showing and make an offer before it is GONE! **** What a spacious and beautiful house with all the character of yesteryear but the modern necessities! This home boasts huge bedrooms with large windows to light up the whole house all day! The large living room is so welcoming and comfortable and has an open concept to the large dining room. The dining room is so spacious and has so many windows that just brighten your day. The large kitchen has an eat-in area for your enjoyment and you can see out to the deck from there and the breeze that comes through the house is amazing! The ample deck is inviting and has a perfect view to the double lot yard that is all fenced in and private for your cookouts, relaxing or just taking in a good book. The roof is a newer tear off, and looks absolutely amazing as you can see from the drone pictures. Come take a look and fall in love in this roomy house that will fit your entire family for all the holidays and family gatherings.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $189,900
