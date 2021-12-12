 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $199,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $199,000

Look NO More! WELCOME to this Charming Towering Custom 2 Story Tudor Home with MANY GREAT INCOME GENERATING POSSIBILITIES! Investors: Rent the Entire Home and Collect Rent from Unit 1 and 2 (Both Units Currently Rented Month To Month, Live on Either Floor and Rent the Other As An Investment and to Pay Mortgage or Use as Mother In Law Arrangement- Home was Recently Rehabbed-First Floor Features 3 Bedrooms & 1 Bath, Living Room W/ Wood Burning Brick Fireplace, Separate Dining RM, 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath, Family Room, Dining Room, Living RM/Den/Office, Hardwood Flooring throughout Home, Updated Kitchens and Baths W/Stainless Steel Appliances, Nicely Sized Bedrooms, 2 Car Detached Garage, Large Private Yard, Unfinished Basement with Plenty of Storage and Laundry! Centrally Located Near Schools, Park, Shopping, Hospital & Transportation. A MUST SEE!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert