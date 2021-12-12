Look NO More! WELCOME to this Charming Towering Custom 2 Story Tudor Home with MANY GREAT INCOME GENERATING POSSIBILITIES! Investors: Rent the Entire Home and Collect Rent from Unit 1 and 2 (Both Units Currently Rented Month To Month, Live on Either Floor and Rent the Other As An Investment and to Pay Mortgage or Use as Mother In Law Arrangement- Home was Recently Rehabbed-First Floor Features 3 Bedrooms & 1 Bath, Living Room W/ Wood Burning Brick Fireplace, Separate Dining RM, 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath, Family Room, Dining Room, Living RM/Den/Office, Hardwood Flooring throughout Home, Updated Kitchens and Baths W/Stainless Steel Appliances, Nicely Sized Bedrooms, 2 Car Detached Garage, Large Private Yard, Unfinished Basement with Plenty of Storage and Laundry! Centrally Located Near Schools, Park, Shopping, Hospital & Transportation. A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $199,000
