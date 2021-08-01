Move in condition, this solid, freshly renovated Awesome 4 Bedroom home offers room over 1,600 square feet and room sizes that are hard to find! The first floor features beautiful hardwood floors in the separate living room & dining room, kitchen with granite countertops & new appliance to be installed in 10 days. The second floor has 4 very generous bedrooms spotlighting the huge 19 x 10 Master Bedroom, a 16 x 11 bedroom and 2 other nice size bedrooms. The beautiful back yard can be a great place to entertain on these Georgiou's summer & fall days to come! There is a 2 car garage and the back yard is fenced in for your privacy. Please don't wait to come see in person and appreciate what this great home has to offer! FHA, VA buyers are welcome
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $199,975
