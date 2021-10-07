***Appraisal is in at over list price with no repairs! The previous buyer had a very bad experience with their lender who waited until day before closing to tell them that they were not going to approve their loan, BUUUUT their loss is your gain!!! Title, survey and everything done in order to be able to close FAST!! SELLER EVEN OFFERED A 3% CLOSING COST CREDIT TO PREVIOUS BUYER! Call today for your own personal showing and make an offer before it is GONE! **** What a spacious and beautiful house with all the character of yesteryear but the modern necessities! This home boasts huge bedrooms with large windows to light up the whole house all day! The large living room is so welcoming and comfortable and has an open concept to the large dining room. The dining room is so spacious and has so many windows that just brighten your day. The large kitchen has an eat-in area for your enjoyment and you can see out to the deck from there and the breeze that comes through the house is amazing! The ample deck is inviting and has a perfect view to the double lot yard that is all fenced in and private for your cookouts, relaxing or just taking in a good book. The roof is a newer tear off, and looks absolutely amazing as you can see from the drone pictures. Come take a look and fall in love in this roomy house that will fit your entire family for all the holidays and family gatherings.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
- Updated
The teen allegedly fled the state with his mother amid the allegations before being arrested in Illinois.
Officer deploys Taser, apprehends one of two women suspected of thefts at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One woman fled, while another was subdued by Taser, after they were suspected of stealing clothing and other merchandise fr…
Mechanical issues with a vehicle eventually led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Kenosha man Wednesday.
- Updated
A judge refused to dismiss a weapons charge Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, whose trial is set to begin Nov. 1.
Racine man held in Kenosha County Jail on $50,000 cash bond on felony charges in case involving high-speed chase
A 44-year-old Racine man, who faces a slew of pending charges in cases in both Racine and Kenosha counties, is being held in the Kenosha Count…
- Updated
A 22-year-old Kenosha man faces four criminal charges after a fight reported Thursday night at a restaurant in Kenosha.
Judge Robert Repischak didn't mince words. “Honestly, ma’am, if you had pled to a felony, I would have sent you to prison,” he told the defendant.
- Updated
Foxconn reportedly is in the process of purchasing an already-built electric vehicle factory in Ohio.