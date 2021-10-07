4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $205,000

Fantastic opportunity with stunning curb appeal! Charming front porch has wood swinging bench-the perfect touch to this classic home. So many recent improvements! Brand NEW roof, NEW siding, NEW windows. Hardwood flooring on both the 1st and 2nd level! Great feature with double-entry access to both the kitchen and living room when headed to the 4 bedrooms on the second floor. Updated kitchen with cherry cabinetry, huge center island for serving. Sizeable dining room with enough room for a big table/china cabinet and a vintage built-in hutch! Picture yourself entertaining all your family and friends over a great meal! Spacious bedrooms with one bedroom/office that has private access to a large outdoor deck overlooking the backyard. Full basement with newer hot water heater and is plumbed for an extra bath. 2 car detached garage(built 2016) with side driveway for additional parking. Great lot-partially fenced. Close to local shops, dining, entertainment and Lake Michigan! This home has been lovingly cared for by the seller for a generation of memories. Now is the time to make this your own!