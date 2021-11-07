4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $219,900

Large 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom 1.5 story fully rehabbed in 2016 including new electrical, new plumbing, new bathroom, etc. Freshened up in 2021 with new carpet & paint. Traditional front porch. 3 beds & 1 bathroom on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout most of the main floor. Living room with brick fireplace. Formal dining room. Galley kitchen with breakfast bar. 2nd floor is private bedroom with extra closet space. Partially finished basement with family room & 2nd full bathroom. 2-car detached garage in extra-deep lot. Come visit your new home today!