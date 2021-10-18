 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $220,000

Beautifully remodeled brick ranch home. Corner lot, desirable location. Across from Brookside HS. New flooring, freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen backsplash, and remodeled bathroom with modern style details. Full finished basement. Two separate one car garages located side by side of each other. Side deck to enjoy an outdoor gathering with friends and/or family.

