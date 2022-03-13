 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $222,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $222,000

Brand newly updated 4 bedroom home with lots of character and attached garage. This home features hardwood floors through out, brand new kitchen with stainless steel (coming soon) appliances, white cabinets, gorgeous fireplace located in oversized living room with tons of natural light. Large bedrooms on the second floor, 4th bedroom can be used as a bedroom or office/playroom. Washer and dryer is located in the basement with tons of storage space. This home is truly a gem and will go fast.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert