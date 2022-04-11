4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $228,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS.. SELLER CALLING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BY END OF DAY/ (4-10-22)Spacious 4 bedroom Brick Colonial residence nestled in sought after Glen Flora neighborhood. Lots living space and HUGE closets.(3 walk-in closets) Pleasing Open floor plan-vaulted ceilings in family room & fireplace... all open to breakfast nook and kitchen. First floor laundry. Formal dining room and front living room w/bay window. Enclosed sun porch off back of home/deck and fenced yard. Partially finished Basement w/Rec room & den. Home was rented and seller selling is "AS IS".... cosmetics needed....GREAT BONES!!! Attached 2 1/2 car garage with heater. Enclosed back porch. Dead end street-This one is a Must see!!! EZ to show. 2 Electric furnaces/2 central air units.(just cleaned and serviced) Newer Refrig, dishwasher and microwave (6 mo new per owner) Kitchen counter 1 year new. Conventional or cash offers only please. EZ to show.